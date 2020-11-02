Canada's Tax Authority Takes Mining Co. Fight To High Court

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Canada Revenue Agency has informed mining giant Cameco Corp. that it will appeal the Federal Court of Appeal's July ruling rejecting the authority's attempt to reallocate C$483 million ($368.2 million) to the company from its Swiss affiliate, Cameco said. The CRA's decision is "incredibly disheartening and unfair" for the company, Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel said in a statement Friday, included in a Form 6-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "At a time when Canadian businesses are facing unprecedented economic upheaval, challenging global markets and a worldwide pandemic, CRA's actions cast a chill over all Canadian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS