Knobbe Martens Partner Becomes AIPLA's President

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:22 PM EST) -- The American Intellectual Property Law Association has inducted a new president, naming Knobbe Martens partner Joseph Re at the close of its virtual annual conference last week to lead the association in the coming year. Re, a partner in Knobbe Martens' Orange County office with more than 30 years litigating high-stakes technology cases under his belt, took the reins from outgoing AIPLA president and Foley Hoag partner Barbara A. Fiacco on Friday, capping 30 years of involvement with the AIPLA. Re previously served as president-elect and as first and second vice president, according to Knobbe Martens. Re, whose wins include netting...

