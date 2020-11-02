Wilkinson Walsh Loses 4th Of 6 Founding Partners

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- Founding partner and name partner Alexandra Walsh is leaving Wilkinson Walsh, the firm confirmed on Monday, leaving just two of the trial boutique's original six founding partners less than five years after the firm opened its doors in 2016. A decorated trial attorney who represents clients in complex litigation, Walsh has chosen to depart the firm less than a year after two of her fellow founding partners, Sean Eskovitz and Brant Bishop, left the law firm in January. Another founding partner, Eric Liebeler, left in 2017. That leaves two founding partners who remain at the law firm: Beth Wilkinson and Brian Stekloff....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS