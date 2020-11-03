8 White And Williams Insurance Attys Join Robinson & Cole

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Robinson & Cole LLP has snatched away eight insurance attorneys, including two partners and two counsel, from White and Williams LLP to expand the firm's New York office and insurance practice group. Partners John F. McCarrick and Erica J. Kerstein, counsel Phyllis A. Ingram and Sedgwick M. Jeanite, and the team's four associates Meryl E. Breeden, Joseph A. Finelli, Dmitriy Gelfand and Andrew G. Lipton joined Robinson & Cole on Monday. Robinson & Cole is the "ideal destination" for the team to retain talents and thrive in the next 10 to 15 years, McCarrick and Kerstein told Law360 on Wednesday. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS