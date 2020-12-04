Insurance Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- Its ability to secure coverage for ITT Corp. in a $66 million settlement over defense of asbestos claims and defense of Rite-Aid Corp. for claims against the pharmacy chain in national opioid litigation has earned Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Insurance Groups of the Year. Paul Zevnik, the head of Morgan Lewis' insurance practice area, told Law360 that there are between 40 and 60 attorneys in the practice group, working out of more than a dozen of the firm's offices including in Boston, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. But those attorneys are also part...

