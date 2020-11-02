Katten To Lay Off Attys And Workers, Restore COVID-19 Cuts

Kevin Penton By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is laying off some employees furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is also restoring pandemic-related pay cuts. (iStock.com)

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP will lay off a "limited number" of attorneys and already furloughed business professionals as the firm also restores salary cuts implemented this spring as the coronavirus pandemic began to rage, the firm said Monday.The Chicago-based firm declined to specify how many attorneys will be let go or the practices in which they work. As some lawyers exit Katten through layoffs, the firm is also hiring new attorneys in "high-demand" practices, according to the announcement.The business professionals who are to be laid off by the end of November will be in addition to a previous round of job cuts announced in June."We do not take lightly the difficult decisions we have made," the firm said. "We will be parting ways with wonderful colleagues whom we will miss. To position Katten for continued success, however, we must be vigilant to align our business with the challenges and opportunities presented by the current and future environments."In April, the firm announced furloughs that would primarily affect business professionals who could not work remotely or whose work had slowed significantly. It established a fund to supplement their incomes.Two months later, Katten confirmed that it would beof those furloughed employees. Laid-off workers at the time were offered at least eight weeks of severance pay; a week's pay for each year they had been with the firm; and free health care coverage through the end of the year, a Katten spokesperson said at the time.The business professionals to be laid off by the end of November will receive similar financial benefits based on their years of service, along with health care coverage at no additional cost to them through the end of April, a spokesperson for the firm said Monday. Business professionals who were furloughed and were not laid off will return to work full time by the end of this month, the spokesperson said.Katten also announced Monday that employees who had experienced COVID-19 austerity pay cuts this year will be made whole for the money they had not received.In April, Katten reduced salaries by up to 20% for attorneys and business professionals who made more than $100,000. It set a floor of $100,000 for the salary cuts, meaning that while those who earn larger salaries saw a full 20% cut in their paychecks, those who earn $110,000, for example, would see their salary drop by $10,000, according to the firm. The salaries of employees who earn less than $100,000 were not affected, according to Katten.By, the firm confirmed that it had reduced its salary cut from 20% to 10% for all attorneys and business professionals making $100,000 or more per year.Katten joins Fisher Phillips Perkins Coie LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP among the major U.S. law firms offeringthis year.It also joins firms such as Seyfarth Shaw LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Nixon Peabody LLP that have rolled back previous financial cuts but simultaneously--Additional reporting by Xiumei Dong, Dave Simpson and Justin Wise. Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.