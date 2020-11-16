15 Minutes With Univar Solutions' General Counsel

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 12:13 PM EST) -- Univar Solutions general counsel Noelle Perkins is motivated by witnessing other people who "keep it all together" while managing their careers and parenting, and she tries to pay it forward by inspiring others. Noelle Perkins Currently: Senior vice president, general counsel, chief risk officer and secretary, Univar Solutions Inc. Previously: Chief counsel of oilseeds processing, Archer Daniels Midland Co. Law school: University of Illinois College of Law "When I see someone who is intimidated by what that requires or thinks that they can't do it, I say to them, 'Yes you can. I'm doing it. Some days are harder than others, but it can...

