Von Briesen Hires Boutique IP Attys To Form Chicago Shop

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- The nine attorneys that make up boutique intellectual property firm Miller Matthias & Hull LLP are being hired by von Briesen & Roper to form its new Chicago office, the firm announced Monday. President and CEO of von Briesen & Roper Susan E. Lovern said the move comes as the Milwaukee-headquartered firm seeks to expand its intellectual property litigation capabilities. Before joining von Briesen & Roper, the boutique focused solely on patent prosecution and counseling services. The one-time shareholders from that firm joining von Briesen & Roper include Thomas A. Miller, Brent E. Matthias and Nicole M. Bulman. Von Briesen &...

