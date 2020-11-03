Fired Ex-Court Director Loses Mass. Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts court official failed to establish that the state terminated her because she reported a discriminatory remark made by a worker, rather than because of her own unsatisfactory performance, a Massachusetts federal judge has determined. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV granted summary judgment to the state Monday, holding that Maria Fournier did not produce sufficient evidence proving the state violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act by purportedly retaliating against her after she engaged in protected activity. "There is overwhelming evidence that management had a legitimate, non-retaliatory basis for...

