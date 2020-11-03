From The Front Lines: The Attorneys Protecting This Election

By Cara Bayles, Annie Pancak and Steven Trader |

Tuesday marks the final day of voting in 2020, and across the country, attorneys are working to safeguard what is already one of the most contentious and litigated elections in U.S. history.



Those attorneys are volunteer poll workers, ushering voters into their polling places, handing them their ballots, and guiding them through the many possible hiccups in the process. They are poll watchers, guarding that process against partisanship and inequity. Lawyers are answering hotline calls from citizens who don't know where to vote, or are waiting in line for hours, or are being threatened or denied their constitutional right to cast ballots. And litigators are gathering in virtual "war rooms," ready and waiting to file emergency petitions should anything go wrong.



Throughout the day, Law360 is following the sun across the continent, from when the first polls open on the East Coast to when the last ones close in the West. Here are the stories of attorneys on the front lines of election protection.





12:00 p.m. | Miami: High Early Voter Turnout

Attorney D'Bria Bradshaw said she is seeing the highest voter turnout in the three elections she has worked in Miami-Dade County.

