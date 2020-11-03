From The Front Lines: The Attorneys Protecting This Election

By Cara Bayles, Annie Pancak and Steven Trader
Last updated: 1 p.m. EST
Those attorneys are volunteer poll workers, ushering voters into their polling places, handing them their ballots, and guiding them through the many possible hiccups in the process. They are poll watchers, guarding that process against partisanship and inequity. Lawyers are answering hotline calls from citizens who don't know where to vote, or are waiting in line for hours, or are being threatened or denied their constitutional right to cast ballots. And litigators are gathering in virtual "war rooms," ready and waiting to file emergency petitions should anything go wrong.
Throughout the day, Law360 is following the sun across the continent, from when the first polls open on the East Coast to when the last ones close in the West. Here are the stories of attorneys on the front lines of election protection.
12:00 p.m. | Miami: High Early Voter Turnout
Attorney D'Bria Bradshaw said she is seeing the highest voter turnout in the three elections she has worked in Miami-Dade County.
South Florida has seen an early surge of in-person voters, said D'Bria Bradshaw, an e-discovery attorney at Consilio Services, who is working as a poll inspector in Miami-Dade County.
"This is the most that I've seen," Bradshaw said. "And this is my third time working this precinct in Miami-Dade County."
11:30 a.m. | Atlanta: Machine Failure Leads To Long LinesGeorgia's new election machines were supposed to streamline voting. But instead, they've complicated the process, according to Harold Franklin, a King & Spalding LLP partner based in Atlanta, who is in charge of nonpartisan election protection efforts in Georgia.
Here's how the process is supposed to work: Poll workers are given tablet computers, called poll books, which they use to check in voters. They then use those devices to encode plastic cards, which voters scan at the electronic voting machines. Once they cast their votes, the machines print out ballots with all their selections, which voters then feed into scanners.
But this morning in Morgan and Spalding counties, the tablets malfunctioned. Calls poured in to the voter protection hotline that Franklin's team is managing.
"They were not able to encode the cards, so then voters were given paper ballots. But with the number of voters affected, they ran out," Franklin said. "We've gotten lots of accounts from voters who have been affected. Hundreds of people in line and unable to vote."
Franklin said he's been in touch with the Secretary of State's Office and local elections officials to see how they will remedy the problem. He'd like to resolve this without having to resort to litigation, though he hasn't ruled that out.
The remedy, he said, ought to reflect the problem.
"Once we confirm the amount of time at issue, that would let us know how long polling hours should be extended," he said. "If it was a two-hour delay, then voters are entitled to a 12-hour window. So all those people who were in line who waited for hours and were not able to vote, some of whom had to leave and go to work, they should have an opportunity to return."
The Georgia Secretary of State's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
9:30 a.m. | Pittsburgh: 'Busy Morning' At Reed Smith Command Center
Reed Smith counsel Jeffrey Wilhelm said that it's been a busy morning at the firm's in-person command center in Pittsburgh. Reed Smith, BNY Mellon, the ACLU and others have teamed up to answer phone calls from election protection field volunteers across Pennsylvania.
It was still twilight at 6:30 a.m. when Reed Smith LLP counsel Jeffrey Wilhelm showed up to the firm's Pittsburgh office, which will run as an election protection "command center" until the polls close at 8 p.m.
"The operation begins in the dark and ends in the dark," Wilhelm quipped.
But a flurry of activity has kept his team wide awake for the past few hours.
Running on caffeine and adrenaline, a small staff of about 20 volunteers are answering hotline calls from confused or frustrated voters and getting reports from field volunteers who are monitoring the polls.
So far, the team of attorneys have dealt with what Wilhelm called "typical Election Day hiccups." In Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, there are long lines at the polls. A few machines aren't scanning ballots properly, he said, and not all the polling stations opened on time at 7 a.m.
But a new sticking point this year is the complications caused by mail-in ballots. Some voters requested them, then decided to vote in person. The voter hotline has fielded many questions about what to do in this scenario, and advised voters to bring their mail-in ballots and surrender them before voting, or, if a voter doesn't have the mail-in ballot, to vote in person by provisional ballot.
Reed Smith has partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP to host the command center in its Pittsburgh office, which has been mostly shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. It is surreal not only to have other people there, Wilhelm said, but also to be so spread out for what is usually a more tight-knit operation.
"I am sitting with five other individuals in a very, very, very large conference room. We're all wearing masks and socially distanced," he said. "This is a new age for us. Normally, we have the command center in one room; now, we're spread out in a bank of conference rooms to maintain social distancing."
4:45 a.m. | New York City: Early Start For Law Student Volunteers
A group of Columbia law students pose in front of a van before heading to Philadelphia, where they are volunteering as poll observers. (Photo courtesy of Sam Fishman)
Law schools around the country have given Election Day off, and students aren't wasting the opportunity. Many are volunteering, both in states where their schools are located and in neighboring jurisdictions.
Editing by Katherine Rautenberg and Amber McKinney.