DC Circ. Asked To Reverse Coal Ash Rule Rollback

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Nine conservation groups have told the D.C. Circuit that coal ash is flowing unchecked from power plants as a result from the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era standards for toxic water pollution, potentially triggering health problems like cancer. Coming on the heels of a similar challenge to the rule in the Fourth Circuit, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and others asked the DC court to review the rollback. In a statement, the groups said that the decision illustrates the cozy relationship the White House has with coal industry lobbyists. They said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS