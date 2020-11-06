IP Hires: Sidley, Cozen O'Connor, AIPLA

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- Sidley and Cozen O'Connor have bulked up their intellectual property teams with attorneys from McKool Smith and Kilpatrick, while the American Intellectual Property Law Association inducted its new president. Here are the details on these hires. Sidley Aimee Fagan Phillip Aurentz Sidley Austin LLP has added two patent trial lawyers from McKool Smith PC to strengthen the firm's global intellectual property practice based in its Dallas office. Aimee Fagan and Phillip Aurentz have joined Sidley as partners. They're both 13-year veterans of McKool Smith. "We were thrilled to be able to attract the caliber of two trial lawyers like Aimee Fagan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS