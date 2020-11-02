Delta Dental Plans Assn. Promotes GC To CEO

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Delta Dental Plans Association, the largest dental plan insurer network in the country, has named general counsel James "Wells" Hutchison its new president and CEO, effective Dec. 1. "It is an honor to be selected to lead DDPA and continue to fulfill Delta Dental's powerful mission of ensuring access to oral healthcare," Hutchison said in a statement. Emily Hamilton, director of strategic communications at the suburban Chicago company, said Hutchison was not immediately available for comment. A veteran health care litigator, Hutchison has worked with the dental insurer for 15 years, starting as outside counsel about 10 years ago while a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS