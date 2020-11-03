EU's Wirecard Probe Finds German Regulatory Flaws

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 11:44 AM GMT) -- Germany's financial regulators were deficient and at risk of being influenced by the country's government during their supervision of Wirecard AG, the payments company that collapsed with a €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) hole in its accounts, Europe's markets authority concluded on Tuesday. Europe's markets watchdog has said that the German regulators were inefficient in their regulation of the disgraced company. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) The European Securities and Markets Authority said a peer review has found that the German regulator, known as BaFin, and the country's Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel were deficient and inefficient in their regulation of the disgraced company....

