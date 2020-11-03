FCA Eyes Reforms To Unsecured Credit Market

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 11:06 AM GMT) -- The finance regulator is reviewing its rules for consumer credit products such as overdrafts and buy-now-pay-later contracts to make sure that high-cost credit does not trap consumers in unmanageable debt. The Financial Conduct Authority asked the sector on Monday for suggestions about how it should regulate the unsecured credit market, which includes card cards, overdrafts, and buy-now-pay-later deals — sales contracts that allow buyers to purchase an item by paying a small part of the price and agreeing to pay off the rest later. The watchdog said it wants to make sure that the market is healthy, particularly amid the financial...

