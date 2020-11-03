UK Readies Open Banking Access For Brexit Rule Change

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 12:36 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that it will allow British payment providers to continue serving customers in Europe using the bloc's open banking agreement when the Brexit regulatory transition period ends. Payment companies based in Britain can apply for an interim certificate that allows them access to the bank data of European customers and initiate payments between the U.K. and the EU, the regulator said. The interim certificate will replace the eIDAS certification — electronic identification and trust services — that payment providers must use to identify themselves to account providers. The certification also allows finance firms to interact and share...

