Deloitte Acquires London Law Firm Kemp Little

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 6:03 PM GMT) -- Accounting giant Deloitte said Tuesday it has inked a deal to buy London law firm Kemp Little, taking aboard its 86 lawyers to boost the Big Four firm's legal expertise. Deloitte said that London firm Kemp Little will be subsumed under Deloitte's legal arm on completion of the sale. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. "This transaction marks a key moment in the growth of Deloitte Legal," Richard Houston, a senior partner at Deloitte, said. "This demonstrates our confidence and willingness to invest where there is clear market demand." Deloitte said that Kemp Little has a particularly...

