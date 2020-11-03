New York Judicial Reformer, Whiteman Osterman Atty Dies

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- John R. Dunne, a longtime fixture in New York Republican politics who played an integral role in efforts to reform the state's courts and criminal justice system, has died at the age of 90. Whiteman Osterman & Hanna LLP, where Dunne served as senior counsel during the latter part of his career, announced his death Monday, calling him a "consummate professional, filled with both a love of the law and compassion for those who were most affected by its application." The firm did not offer information about the cause of his death. Dunne's career as both a legislator and attorney brought...

