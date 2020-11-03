Veolia Preps $13B Takeover Bid Despite Suez's Hesitance

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 11:52 AM EST) -- Veolia plans to lob a takeover bid at Suez that values the French water and waste company at about €11.2 billion ($13.1 billion), the rival said Tuesday, less than a month after it took a nearly 30% stake in Suez despite the target's reluctance. Veolia Environnement SA said it intends to make a public takeover bid for the entire share capital of Suez for €18 a share as soon as Suez's board of directors determines the offer is suitable. As of Tuesday morning, Suez shares were trading at €15.85 apiece. The takeover plan comes about a month after Veolia bought a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS