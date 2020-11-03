Elenoff, Loeb To Guide Tech-Focused SPAC's $100M IPO

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Benessere Capital Acquisition, a technology-focused blank-check company, unveiled plans Monday for a $100 million initial public offering guided by Elenoff Grossman and underwriters' counsel Loeb & Loeb. The Miami-based company plans to offer 10 million units at $10 each to fund a future acquisition of a middle-market or emerging growth technology company in North, Central or South America. The company's shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BENEU. The company cited its experienced leadership team in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including CEO Patrick Orland, who is concurrently serving as CEO of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS