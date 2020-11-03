Baker Botts Hires First Chief Client Officer

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP has hired its first ever chief client officer as it looks to strengthen its focus in areas including technology, media and telecommunications. Catherine Zinn started the newly minted role on Monday after a five-year stint as chief client officer at Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe LLP, where she led sales and marketing efforts and oversaw the implementation of client feedback programs. Based in San Francisco, Zinn told Law360 on Tuesday that she's most tapped in to Silicon Valley and the tech companies in the region. She called the opportunity with Baker Botts a "perfect storm," citing the firm's plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS