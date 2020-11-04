Trader And Co. Must Pay $900K In CFTC Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday ordered a trader and her company to pay $900,604 after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission accused them of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors out of almost half a million dollars while purporting to facilitate trading of foreign currency contracts, bitcoin and other digital assets. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico granted the CFTC's May motion for default judgment and ordered Colorado-based Venture Capital Investments Ltd. and Breonna S. Clark to pay $450,302 in restitution and a $450,302 civil penalty, totaling $900,604. The CFTC accused Venture and Clark in a February complaint of fraudulently soliciting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS