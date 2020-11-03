FTC OKs Stryker's $4B Wright Medical Deal, With Divestitures

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is requiring medical device company Stryker Corp. to divest all its ankle replacement and finger joint implant products before going forward with its slated $4 billion acquisition of rival Wright Medical Group NV, the agency said Tuesday, in an effort to quell antitrust concerns stemming from the proposed merger. The FTC said Stryker will have to divest its ankle and finger joint businesses to DJO Global Inc. and give the company transition assistance so it can become an "independent, viable, and effective competitor" in those markets. Stryker will also have to act as an intermediary supplier to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS