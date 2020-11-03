2nd Circ. Says Courthouse Noise Policy Isn't 'Vague'

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that a New York federal courthouse's noise policy is not "unconstitutionally vague," upholding the conviction of a woman charged with making loud noises and being a nuisance in the lobby of the federal building. A three-judge panel wasn't swayed by arguments from Marina Wasylyshyn that there was no way she could have knowingly violated federal law during her loud altercation with law enforcement in a Binghamton, New York, courthouse on Feb. 14, 2017. She had contended that the rule is "unconstitutionally vague" in how it was applied to her case. "Courthouses are formal spaces where solemn...

