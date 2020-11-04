Ala. Freshwater Mussel Could Get Endangered Species Status

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing an Alabama freshwater mussel as endangered or threatened in response to a petition from environmental groups that claimed the species is in danger due to agriculture and forestry runoff. The federal agency lodged the petition to protect the mussel, called the Canoe Creek clubshell, in the Federal Register on Tuesday and set a Jan. 4 deadline for public comments on the proposed listing. It said an initial look found that water quality changes, increased sedimentation and climate events all pose a threat to the mussel and that about 36 miles of riverfront...

