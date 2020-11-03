Justices Wary Of Expanding Juvenile Life Sentence Precedent

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday voiced concerns over whether to further expand on earlier decisions offering protections for juveniles serving life sentences. During oral arguments in a case involving the state of Mississippi and a man sentenced to life without parole for a murder he committed at age 15, several justices questioned whether setting a new benchmark in how to sentence juveniles to life in prison would go too far beyond existing protections. Much of the argument revolved on whether to expand on the court's 2012 decision in Miller v. Alabama, in which the justices found that life without...

