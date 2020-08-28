DC Federal Judge Tells Postal Service To 'Sweep' For Ballots

The last-minute order from U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan comes three days after he told the U.S. Postal Service to enforce a multipart "extraordinary measures" policy meant to ensure that any ballots still in mailing facilities in the final days of the elections would be delivered by the close of Election Day.
In that Sunday order, Judge Sullivan told postal officials to "forthwith" — and by 9 p.m. that evening — ensure that facilities were taking concrete steps to expedite mail-ballots, including through the use of ballot drop-off lines and by stationing clerks outside post offices to immediately postmark ballots.
Judge Sullivan also directed postal officials to use USPS' Express Mail network for any ballots it had on Monday, Tuesday, and after Election Day to "expedite ballots out of local service area to ensure timely delivery of ballots, unless there is a faster surface option through existing transportation."
Hours after the Tuesday order, postal officials told the court that sweeps were ongoing and would continue in the "critical hours" of the evening before polls close. But given the time constraints and other limitations, the 3 pm EST deadline was impractical, the postal service said.
In response, the plaintiffs quickly called for an "immediate" status conference to address next steps.
The Tuesday minute order was directed at postal facilities in a number of closely contested states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Florida. It was the latest in a case filed in August by a group of voters and voter rights groups against the USPS and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy accusing them of making mail processing and delivery changes that "undermined USPS's ability to ensure the on-time delivery of mail ballots."
Following the Sunday order, the plaintiffs on Tuesday told the court that, based on USPS data, roughly 300,000 ballots had gotten an "origin processing scan" but still didn't have a delivery confirmation. Post office data also showed "continuing delays" of ballots in a number of places around the country, according to the petition, including in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona.
"In addition, data produced just now shows continued low processing scores for ballots delivered [Monday] in several districts in which ballots must be returned to election officials today," the groups said.
Judge Sullivan's order on Tuesday directed officials to conduct the ballot sweeps between 12:30 PM EST and 3:00 PM EST and ensure immediate delivery of any remaining ballots.
The affected areas include central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado, Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, the Lakeland district in Wisconsin, and Arizona.
Most states require mail-in ballots be delivered by the close of Election Day in order to be counted.
Judge Sullivan also gave postal officials until 4:30 PM EST on Tuesday to file a status update certifying that, "in the most efficient manner available, that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind."
Late Tuesday, the USPS said inspectors have been doing daily sweeps of all 220 facilities that process ballots since Oct. 29, and that those efforts have "intensified" through Election Day.
In addition to the sweeps, inspectors "also review Election and Political Mail logs for accuracy and completeness, review in and around staging areas for Election and Political Mail, scan for delayed mail, ensure Election Mail is processed expeditiously, and ensure no ballots are held for postage due," the agency said.
In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the order "will ensure the will of the people decides the outcome of this election, not the Trump administration."
James was among a handful of state and city law enforcement officials who sued the Trump administration in August over alleged changes at the USPS, including the removal of mailboxes and mail sorting machines, they said were intended to suppress mail-in voting and help President Donald Trump win a second term.
Counsel for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Plaintiffs are represented by Robert D. Fram and Shankar Duraiswamy of Covington & Burling LLP.
The U.S. Postal Service is represented by Kuntal Virendra Cholera and John Robinson of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The case is Vote Forward et al. v. Louis DeJoy, case number 1:20-cv-02405, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
Update: This story has been updated with comments from the U.S. Postal Service.
