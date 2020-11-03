NYU Hires Georgia Tech's Deputy GC To Steer Its Legal Team

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- New York University said Tuesday it has snagged one of Georgia Tech's top legal officers to take over as its own general counsel and university secretary starting in January. Aisha Oliver-Staley is chief ethics and compliance officer and deputy general counsel for the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. She is set to succeed NYU's longtime general counsel and secretary Terry Nolan. Oliver-Staley has worked with Georgia Tech's counsel's office since 2011, including as interim general counsel, where she focused on international projects, compliance and ethics, facilities development, fundraising, export controls, investigations and personnel issues, according to NYU. NYU President Andrew...

