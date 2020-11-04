EEOC Settles Suit Over Firing Of Spanish-Speaking Worker

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- An environmental and facilities management company has agreed to settle a discrimination suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of an employee fired for speaking limited English despite it being unnecessary for her work to have a higher mastery of the language. Blackstone Consulting Inc. will pay $37,500 in back wages and compensatory damages to end a suit alleging a Salvadoran woman hired as a part-time cleaner was discriminated against when an environmental services director insulted Hispanics in front of her and then fired her for lacking fluency in English, in violation of Title VII of the Civil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS