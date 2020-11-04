PJT Partners Boosts Deputy GC To Top Counsel Spot

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- Global investment bank PJT Partners Inc. will elevate its deputy general counsel — who has provided legal advice in the banking industry since 2006 — to general counsel starting in January. David Travin is set to take over in 2021, succeeding James Cuminale, who has served as general counsel since 2015, according to a news release. Cuminale is retiring from leading the legal department but will remain as a legal adviser on transactions after helping with the transition. Paul Taubman, PJT Partners' chairman and CEO, said in a statement that Travin has given thoughtful and important advice on legal, financial and...

