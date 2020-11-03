NLRB Says DC Circ. Should Have Heard Election Rules Case

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit should reverse a lower court ruling that blocked the National Labor Relations Board's bid to slow down the union election process because federal law gave the appeals court, not a federal district court, authority to hear the AFL-CIO's challenge to the policy, the agency argued Tuesday. In a brief filed with the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday, the NLRB said a Washington, D.C., federal judge did not have jurisdiction to consider the AFL-CIO's challenge to the rules change because the National Labor Relations Act gives federal appeals courts authority to hear cases regarding final orders of the board. While the...

