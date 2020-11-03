Gilead Says Homeless Recruited To Scam HIV Drug Charity

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- Two illicit networks comprising various health care personnel have been paying low income or homeless people to seek unnecessary free HIV medication through Gilead Sciences Co.'s Medication Assistance Program, buying the medication back, and reselling it on the black market, the pharmaceutical giant said in a Florida federal suit Tuesday. The suit names dozens of companies and individuals, alleging that they're part of the two health care networks' "parallel schemes," which raked in $43 million worth of profits through the resale of HIV treatment medication to prevent infection, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. "In addition to defrauding Gilead out of tens of millions...

