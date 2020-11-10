Substantive Issues Plague China's Patent Linkage Regime

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- On Oct. 17, the National People's Congress of China passed an amendment to China's patent statute, with a specific set of provisions focused on implementing a patent linkage regime. This amendment represents another step in the considerable strides China has made in balancing the protection of intellectual property against other public interests. China's increasingly sophisticated patent and enforcement system — including specialized courts and administrative agencies — is more modern and potent than ever before. It is equally as important to commend that progress as it is to recognize the shortfalls in this most recent amendment. As China continues to refine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS