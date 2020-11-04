Biomet Orthopedics Can't Duck Defective Hip Implant Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has refused to dismiss a woman's suit against Biomet Orthopedics LLC over an allegedly defective hip implant, finding her suit wasn't time-barred. U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou said in an opinion Monday there was a genuine dispute over when the hip implant began to cause Lisa Dood's pain, rejecting Biomet's argument that her 2016 suit was filed after Michigan's three-year statute of limitations. Dood received the implant in 2006 and started having pain in 2012, according to the opinion. At first, Dood's pain was in her right quad but by 2014 it had shifted over to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS