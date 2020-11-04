Ga. Atty Says False Bar Exam Result Led To Suicide Attempt

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- A Georgia attorney has sued a California software company involved in tabulating Georgia's bar exam, alleging its incorrect report that he failed the test caused him to attempt suicide, as well as develop severe depression and other ailments. Joshua Palmer's lawsuit filed Tuesday in an Atlanta state court against ILG Technologies LLC alleges that he was notified in October 2015 that he failed the Georgia bar exam he took in July of the same year. He retook the exam in 2016 and passed. But Palmer later learned he had actually passed the first exam. According to Palmer, that mistake caused him to...

