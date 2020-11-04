UK Inches Toward Corporate Criminal Liability Law Reform

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 5:17 PM GMT) -- Britain's outdated laws on corporate criminal liability face fresh scrutiny in an independent review beginning this week, a move that drew criticism from lawyers for further delaying long-promised reforms to make it easier to prosecute companies for fraud and economic crime offenses. Lawyers and campaigners have warned that a review of outdated laws on corporate criminal liability could further delay long-promised reforms. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) The Ministry of Justice asked the Law Commission, the organization responsible for proposing reforms to the country's legal code, on Tuesday to draw up options to reform the laws on corporate criminal liability, judging that its...

