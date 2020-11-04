UK, EU At Odds Over Approach To Post-Brexit Share Trading

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 12:09 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority gave British investment companies the green light on Wednesday to continue trading on exchanges based in the European Union after December — a move that is not consistent with Europe's regulatory requirements for trades after Brexit. The City watchdog has said it will allow banks and assets managers in Britain to continue trading shares on EU trading venues from January. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The FCA said that it will allow banks and assets managers in the U.K. to continue trading any of their shares on EU trading venues from Jan. 1, after the Brexit regulatory transition period...

