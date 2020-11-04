Best Buy Gets Ex-Worker's FMLA Case Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- A former Best Buy manager must arbitrate his suit claiming the electronics retailer unlawfully refused him leave to care for his ailing wife, a Maryland federal court has ruled, rejecting his argument that he wasn't bound by Best Buy's arbitration pact because he didn't affirmatively agree to it. U.S. District Court Judge Ellen L. Hollander on Tuesday granted Best Buy's motion to compel arbitration, holding that Michael Rakowski assented to the retailer's arbitration agreement by continuing to work for the company even if he never actually signed a contract. "Rakowski continued working for Best Buy for over two years after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS