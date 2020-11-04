Merck Says Pfizer's Trade Secrets Counterclaims Are Useless

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to scrap Pfizer Inc.'s counterclaims in a trade secrets suit against Pfizer and one of Merck's former employees, saying those claims "serve no useful purpose." The court should toss Pfizer's attempt to win declaratory judgment on claims that the defendants didn't misappropriate any of Merck's trade secrets and instead let a jury or the court weigh in, Merck said in a motion to dismiss counterclaims on Tuesday. Pfizer's first counterclaim "mirrors Merck's misappropriation claims and is already covered by Pfizer's affirmative defense that there are no trade secrets in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS