Insurer On The Hook For $1M Defense Over La. Contamination

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal court on Wednesday rejected an attempt by an insurer to limit its obligation to defend Texas oil company Pioneer Natural Resources against contamination claims, saying Louisiana law doesn't apply in the dispute over a $1 million general liability policy. In granting Pioneer's request for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. said that the insurer's attempt to interpret the policy through Louisiana instead of Texas law weren't convincing. While RiverStone wanted the policy to be subject to Louisiana law, which could have allowed the insurer to prorate its obligation, the judge said that he couldn't see...

