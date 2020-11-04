Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer On The Hook For $1M Defense Over La. Contamination

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal court on Wednesday rejected an attempt by an insurer to limit its obligation to defend Texas oil company Pioneer Natural Resources against contamination claims, saying Louisiana law doesn't apply in the dispute over a $1 million general liability policy.

In granting Pioneer's request for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. said that the insurer's attempt to interpret the policy through Louisiana instead of Texas law weren't convincing.

While RiverStone wanted the policy to be subject to Louisiana law, which could have allowed the insurer to prorate its obligation, the judge said that he couldn't see...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!