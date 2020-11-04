Fla. High Court Kicks Judge's Election Suit To Lower Court

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked to the trial court a lawsuit by a Tampa judge who wants the August judicial election he lost invalidated because he says the Florida Constitution requires judicial elections to be held during the general election, not the primary. In a docket filing, the state Supreme Court transferred the petition for quo warranto filed by Judge Steven Scott Stephens to block certification of the results of the August election to the Thirteenth Circuit Court in Tampa, where he has sat on the bench since 2005. The Supreme Court said the decision to transfer "should not...

