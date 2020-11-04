Fla. Pediatric Group Can't Dodge EEOC Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A pediatric medical group can't escape a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging a nurse got demoted for reporting that a physician sexually harassed her, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the health care provider didn't attack the case's core retaliation claim. U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber denied Pediatric Health Care Alliance's motion to dismiss, ruling that the Tampa-based medical group took issue with Chelsea Jackson's sexual harassment allegations but neglected to assail her claim that she was demoted as punishment. The medical group also asked to strike parts of the complaint that said Dr. Christopher Tappan sexually harassed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS