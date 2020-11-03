Judge Casts Doubt On Bid To Ax Corrected Pa. Mail-In Votes

While an attorney for Republican congressional candidate Kathy Barnette said that Montgomery County's efforts to reach out to voters who submitted faulty ballots was a violation of the state's election code, U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage suggested during a hearing that the process was in keeping with the spirit of the law.
"Wasn't the legislative intent of the statute we're talking about to enfranchise rather than disenfranchise voters?" he asked.
Barnette claimed in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday morning that the county's work to reach out to voters ran afoul of equal protection principles because the procedure was not being followed by other counties in the state.
By identifying ballots with defects prior to Election Day, she said that Montgomery County was violating election code provisions that only allow so-called precanvassing of ballots, or the inspection and opening of ballots, to begin on the morning of Election Day.
Thomas Breth, an attorney for Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP representing Barnette, argued on Wednesday that the issue was akin to that addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore, in which the high court said counties could not adopt their own independent methods for interpreting questionable ballots.
"It's creating the same situation that Florida dealt with in 2000, and it's leading down the pathway where we're going to have all these different counties potentially treating ballots in a nonuniform manner," Breth argued.
While he said that the situation threatened the overall integrity of the election, Judge Savage pushed back.
"I don't understand how the integrity of the election is being affected," he said.
The judge ordered supplemental briefing to be returned by Friday morning, and took the matter under advisement.
The challengers are represented by Thomas Breth of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP and the Law Offices of Andrew Teitelman.
The county is represented by Mark Aronchick and Michele Hangley of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller.
The cases is Kathy Barnette et al. v. Kenneth Lawrence et al., case number 2:20-cv-05477, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
--Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.
