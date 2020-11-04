Monster Energy Beats 'Monster Towel' Trademark At TTAB

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- Siding with energy drink maker Monster Energy Co., the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to allow a small company to register "Monster Towel" as a trademark for beach towels. In a ruling Monday against a company called Monster Towel LLC, the board cited the fact that Monster Energy previously used its name on towels and many "collateral" goods beyond energy drinks. "Given the wide range of products with which the Monster Energy Marks have been used, the distance between athletic towels and beach towels is not a sufficiently large one to make those goods dissimilar," Judge Christopher Larkin wrote...

