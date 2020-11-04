HHS Floats Plan To 'Sunset' Unnecessary Regulations

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is floating a policy that would require the agency to look over regulations every decade to see if they are still necessary. HHS said Wednesday that it is proposing a rule that would force it to assess each of its regulations 10 years after the regulation is issued to see if it falls under the scope of the Regulatory Flexibility Act. The law requires agencies to assess certain regulations' impact on "a substantial number of small entities," according to HHS. If HHS doesn't do the 10-year review, the regulation would no longer stay...

