Senate Majority Still In Doubt As Races Tighten

Hard-fought, costly contests in Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina remained tight races on Wednesday, all with Republican candidates holding slim leads over Democrats, though Maine's Republican incumbent Susan Collins scored a narrow victory over Democrat challenger Sara Gideon on Wednesday afternoon.
And in North Carolina, Republican incumbent Thom Tillis falsely declared victory — even though the Associated Press said Wednesday the race was still too close to call — prompting his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham to refuse to concede. On Wednesday afternoon, with an expected 93% of the vote already counted, Tillis had received 49% of the vote and Cunningham had received 47%.
Democrats, who in 2018 became the majority party in Congress, had hoped they might be able to wrest the narrow majority away from Senate Republicans in 2020's contentious general election, which saw extraordinary voter turnout amid the global pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 Americans and cratered the nation's economy.
The party that ultimately prevails in the Senate will face the challenge of negotiating a new pandemic relief bill, as the coronavirus continues to rage across the country, with officials warning of new spikes as the weather cools.
Senators will also have to play a role in brokering an agreement to fund the government to avoid a shutdown on Dec. 11 and will be critical to federal judge confirmations, which were a priority for incumbent presidential candidate Donald Trump during the last four years.
In one of Georgia's two Senate races, in which an estimated 94% of the vote was counted, incumbent Republican David Perdue, with 51% of the vote, held a narrow lead over Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff's 47%.
In Maine, about 85% of the expected vote had been counted, showing incumbent Republican Susan Collins with 51% of the vote and Democrat Sara Gideon with 42% of the vote.
In Michigan, where an estimated 96% of votes were tallied, incumbent Democrat Gary Peters had 49% of the vote, and his challenger, Republican John James, had the same percentage.
Two other Senate races still hadn't been called. In Alaska, only about 45% of the expected total votes had been tallied, a percentage significantly lower than that in other races. But the counted votes showed Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan with 63% of the expected vote and his challenger, Democrat Al Gross, with 32%.
And in Georgia's other Senate race, officials said Wednesday that a runoff election would be held in January to determine whether a Senate seat there would go to Democrat Raphael Warnock or incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Across 35 elections for Senate seats this year, 14 races were ultimately competitive, voting records show. In the other 21 races, 11 Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and 10 Democrats, including Corey Booker, who was once a 2020 U.S. presidential hopeful, cruised to reelection. The other 65 of the upper chamber's 100 seats were not up for reelection this year.
Six of the 14 close races were called for Republicans on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including in Alabama, where Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville defeated Democrat incumbent Doug Jones in a 60%-40% vote split with 90% of expected votes in.
Democrats flipped a pair of seats, too: In Arizona, with 83% of expected votes in, astronaut Mark Kelly held 53% of the vote and Republican incumbent Martha McSally had 47% of the vote. And in Colorado, with 80% of its estimated votes in, John Hickenlooper had 47% of the vote and incumbent Republican Cory Gardner held 44%.
To garner a majority in the Senate, Democrats would have needed to pick up at least three seats in the 2020 election, and the Senate's minority party went into the race aware that Jones, in Alabama, was very vulnerable. Without a Democrat in the White House whose vice president could break the tie in a deadlocked vote, Democrats would need an additional seat to ensure that they could prevail in a vote along party lines.
Should the Republican candidates' leads hold, the GOP could retain control of the upper chamber. McConnell, who kept his seat in Kentucky, has told reporters he would seek to lead the Senate's Republicans again.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
Update: This story has been updated with new details about the Senate races.
