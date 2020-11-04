Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tenn. Hemp Licensee Says Improper Pot Arrest Led To Firing

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Tennessee hemp licensee has filed suit in federal court against a state trooper, claiming he improperly charged her with felony possession of marijuana while she was hauling hemp debris to a local dump, causing her to lose her job with a human resource agency.

Rose M. Hembrook said in an amended complaint last week that Donald Seiber, a trooper for the Tennessee State Highway Patrol, charged her with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sell or manufacture in September 2019, despite her showing him her Tennessee Department of Agriculture hemp license, a hemp movement permit and six certificates...

