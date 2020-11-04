Tenn. Hemp Licensee Says Improper Pot Arrest Led To Firing

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Tennessee hemp licensee has filed suit in federal court against a state trooper, claiming he improperly charged her with felony possession of marijuana while she was hauling hemp debris to a local dump, causing her to lose her job with a human resource agency. Rose M. Hembrook said in an amended complaint last week that Donald Seiber, a trooper for the Tennessee State Highway Patrol, charged her with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sell or manufacture in September 2019, despite her showing him her Tennessee Department of Agriculture hemp license, a hemp movement permit and six certificates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS