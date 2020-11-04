Ex-Barclays Trader Avoids Extradition To UK For Rate-Rigging

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 9:38 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays PLC trader in London who fled to his native France before he was convicted of helping to rig a key European interest rate benchmark has won his battle to avoid being extradited to Britain at a French court hearing, his lawyer said Wednesday. The Court of Appeal in Paris refused the U.K. European Arrest Warrant for Phillippe Moryoussef because the French national's role in a conspiracy to manipulate the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, in the late 2000s was not a crime in France at the time, his lawyer Francois de Castro said in an email....

