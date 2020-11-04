USPS Has 'Price To Pay' For Ignoring Ballot Sweep Order

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Postal Service will have to answer for its failure to comply with a D.C. federal court's order to conduct a special Election Day sweep for remaining ballots at more than a dozen facilities across the country, a furious judge said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan blasted the government for failing to tell him that his order requiring a sweep between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday couldn't be feasibly carried out in time for him to craft a solution. Instead the court said it was hit with an "11th-hour development" — news that the Postal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS