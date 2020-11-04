LSU's GC Must Face Ex-Univ. Attys' Wage Bias Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:41 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Wednesday allowed former Louisiana State University attorneys' wage bias suit against LSU, its current and former general counsel and others to proceed, ruling that discrimination claims were sufficiently pled and that the top lawyers counted as employers under the Equal Pay Act. In a 27-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe found that the former LSU attorneys had established that Thomas Skinner and Carlton Trey Jones III — the university's general counsel and deputy general counsel — are considered employers under the act. "Skinner was the individual who executed plaintiffs' employment contracts, and plaintiffs asked him...

